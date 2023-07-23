Pat Cummins keen for Australia to end Ashes on a high with series win

England dominated the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford but atrocious weekend weather, and a washout on Sunday’s final day, led to a draw as Australia preserved their 2-1 lead to hold on to the urn.

A winner-takes-all showdown at the Kia Oval is off the table but Cummins argued this outcome is irrelevant to their goal of being the first Australia team to win a Test series in England since 2001.

Cummins, who has demanded a better showing from his side in London, accepted they have not achieved anything as he is desperate to go one better than 2019, when Australia lost at the Oval to draw 2-2.

“It’s been a bit of a strange one,” the Australia captain reflected. “As a group we’re proud we’ve retained the Ashes but it’s off the back of not our greatest week.

“It’s a pretty similar group to 2019 when we retained it and we all came away feeling OK but like there was a little bit we just missed what we’d come over to achieve.

“In some regards, whatever happened here wouldn’t really change how we look at next week, we want to win it so we make sure we win it outright.

“We know we’ve got a fair bit of work to do for next week, a few improvements to make. In all facets we just weren’t at our best. It’s quite rare we have an off-week across the board.”