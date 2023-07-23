Pat Cummins keen for Australia to end Ashes on a high with series win

Pat Cummins stressed Australia’s retention of the Ashes does not change their mission to claim an outright series win in England.
England dominated the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford but atrocious weekend weather, and a washout on Sunday’s final day, led to a draw as Australia preserved their 2-1 lead to hold on to the urn.
A winner-takes-all showdown at the Kia Oval is off the table but Cummins argued this outcome is irrelevant to their goal of being the first Australia team to win a Test series in England since 2001.
Cummins, who has demanded a better showing from his side in London, accepted they have not achieved anything as he is desperate to go one better than 2019, when Australia lost at the Oval to draw 2-2.
“It’s been a bit of a strange one,” the Australia captain reflected. “As a group we’re proud we’ve retained the Ashes but it’s off the back of not our greatest week.
“It’s a pretty similar group to 2019 when we retained it and we all came away feeling OK but like there was a little bit we just missed what we’d come over to achieve.
“In some regards, whatever happened here wouldn’t really change how we look at next week, we want to win it so we make sure we win it outright.
“We know we’ve got a fair bit of work to do for next week, a few improvements to make. In all facets we just weren’t at our best. It’s quite rare we have an off-week across the board.”
Cummins finished with the most expensive innings figures in his Test career this week as he leaked 129 runs in 23 overs when England batted during one of the more difficult weeks of his captaincy.
England racked up 592 in response to Australia’s 317, with Cummins receiving criticism for his tactics after being unable to stymie the opposition batters as Zak Crawley bashed 189 in just 182 balls.
Australia closed to within 61 of England with five wickets left in their second innings but they were ultimately grateful for the significant intervention of the elements.
“I didn’t bowl very well at all, up to the standards I try to keep myself to – that’s frustrating,” Cummins said.
“It’s (about) execution. I let through more boundaries than I normally do, probably just one or two bad balls an over. My rhythm felt pretty clear, it felt like I was pretty clear in my own mind and plans.
“We probably knew coming into this series they were going to have a couple of days where everything went their way, and the game moves really quickly. It’s tough and frustrating but that’s cricket.”
With their final assignment of their trip starting on Thursday, Cummins and co have little time to reflect on guaranteeing a fourth successive Test series without defeat against their oldest rivals.
“I don’t think there will be huge celebrations – maybe a pat on the back for retaining (the urn),” Cummins added.
“There’s been a lot of work that’s gone into putting us in the position where a draw makes us retain the Ashes. But there’s a Test match starting in three days so that’s going to be the full focus.”