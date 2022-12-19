Pakistan v England: Third Test scorecard

Pakistan first innings: 304 all out (Babar 78, Salman 56; Leach 4-140)

England first innings: 354 all out (Brook 111, Foakes 64, Pope 51; Ali 4-126, Abrar 4-150)

Pakistan second innings: 216 all out (Babar 54, Shakeel 53; Rehan 5-48, Leach 3-72)

England second innings: 112-2 (Duckett 50*; Abrar 2-43)

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Report

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings on debut as England moved within touching distance of a series whitewash win over Pakistan.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner claimed figures of five for 48 as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 on day three at Karachi, leaving England with a target of 167 to complete a 3-0 series victory.

England started their chase in a manner that epitomised the attacking brand of cricket that has been played by the team since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge as they raced to 112 for two at stumps.

That left the tourists requiring just 55 more runs to win on day four, with Ben Duckett (50) and Stokes (10) unbeaten at the crease.

It was the introduction of teenager Ahmed in the afternoon session that helped turn the momentum England’s way, however.

He broke a 110-run partnership between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel that had looked to have given Pakistan a lifeline after Jack Leach (three for 72) had earlier reduced the host to 54 for three.

Ahmed then followed up his key dismissal of Pakistan captain Babar for 54 with two more vital breakthoughs – those of Mohammad Rizwan (seven) and Saud Shakeel (53) – as Pakistan slumped from 164 for three to 177 for six at tea.

Ahmed then picked up where he left off in the evening session with two more wickets to complete his five-fer as the hosts were bowled out for 216.