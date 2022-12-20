Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
cricket icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
The moment of victory for England
The moment of victory for England

Pakistan v England third Test day four report and scorecard: England complete whitewash

By Sporting Life
09:53 · TUE December 20, 2022

Pakistan v England: Third Test scorecard

  • Pakistan first innings: 304 all out (Babar 78, Salman 56; Leach 4-140)
  • England first innings: 354 all out (Brook 111, Foakes 64, Pope 51; Ali 4-126, Abrar 4-150)
  • Pakistan second innings: 216 all out (Babar 54, Shakeel 53; Rehan 5-48, Leach 3-72)
  • England second innings: 170-2 (Duckett 82*; Abrar 2-78)

England win by 8 wickets

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett successfully guided England to a historic series whitewash in Pakistan, needing just 38 minutes on the fourth day in Karachi to wrap up an eight-wicket win.

England had been set 167 to win the third Test on Monday evening and reduced the deficit to 55 by stumps, having started the chase with their usual attacking brand of cricket.

Stokes and Duckett knocked off the remaining runs in just 11.1 overs of the morning session on day four as England became the first team to win a Test series 3-0 in Pakistan.

Duckett finished with an unbeaten 82 from 78 deliveries and was supported by his captain, who promoted himself up the order and finished 35 not out.

The only disappointment for Stokes came when he was unable to hit a six that would have seen him move past head coach Brendon McCullum’s record for the highest number of maximums scored in Test cricket.

On the third day in the City of Lights, Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings on debut to move England to within touching distance of the victory.

Ahmed finished with five wickets for 48 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 216, collapsing from 176 for four to 216 all out.

The introduction of the teenager on the afternoon of day three helped turn the momentum England’s way, as he broke a 110-run fourth-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel that had briefly given Pakistan a lifeline.

Under Stokes and McCullum, England have won six of their seven home Test matches and followed up that successful summer by winning their first overseas tour in style in a country where forcing results has proven tricky.

Australia’s visit in March was likened to a ’15-day Test’ with two dull draws on lifeless pitches followed up by a final-day victory in the series-decider.

But England have won all three matches, with two Tests finishing with a day to spare.

The team’s next commitment is a two-match tour of New Zealand in February, followed by a one-off match with Ireland in June before the big test of Stokes and McCullum’s reign will come with the summer’s Ashes series, which starts in June.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....