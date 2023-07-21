Open Championship diary day four: Matt Cooper reports from Royal Liverpool

Matt Cooper has news of amateur drama, Tom Kim's injury, the rain that awaits and an ode to Tommy Fleetwood – and Sam Harrop – in his latest Open diary.

Amateur excitement There’s no denying that I had some egg on my face after the first round having determined that Christo Lamprecht was worth taking on in the Low Amateur market. The gist of my argument – detailed earlier in the week – was that he’s a spectacular golfer but one who sprays the ball around from the tee and I wasn’t sure he could get away with it on a tough championship set up having thrashed his way around Hillside in the Amateur Championship. Intriguingly, after carding an opening 66 to claim a share of the first-round lead, he argued that he was actually playing in conservative fashion, something of a surprise to everyone who had been in his group. A tour official who had been inside the ropes, for example, described it to me as the most extraordinary golf he’d seen in 25 years.

Lambrecht so far:



-Pulled it left on 1 and took TIO

-Almost lost a ball right then took TIO on 2

-Banged one off the hospitality left on 3

-Pulled driver on 4 and missed way left and needed a provisional — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 21, 2023

On Friday I went out to follow the tall South African and there was a sense that his strategy had caught up with him. He missed the first fairway on the left on his way to a bogey and then he came within a few feet of blasting his tee shot on the second right back to the first tee. The ball was eventually found in high grass just short of the stadium which surrounds that tee (and blocked the view of his target). Someone joked that, unlike normal folk, Lamprecht could just get up on his tiptoes to get a line of sight to the second green. The erratic golf was not finished. He crashed his tee shot at the third into a hospitality unit and his initial blow at the fourth very nearly found the road to West Kirby. Meanwhile, Jose Luis Ballester, the man I picked to take on the South African, made two early birdies on the back nine and looked set to make the cut just as Lamprecht hurtled towards doing a “Rod Pampling” (the Aussie led the 1999 Open after 18 holes and then missed the cut). A race that had looked well and truly spent was suddenly alive and kicking. Alas, the Spaniard made a double bogey at 14 and Lamprecht just about held on to the low amateur win. In better news, I also suggested a back of Irish amateur Alex Maguire in his first round three-ball and that came in at 4/1. Beware the injured golfer If you had heard how badly Tom Kim had hurt himself on Thursday afternoon you might have been keen to oppose him in the second round. In actual fact the Korean star got himself back into the tournament with a 68 to sit at level-par but he doesn’t sound in a good way. “Where I’m staying, there’s a patio that drops down to the grass,” he explained today. “My foot got caught and it popped. It’s a grade one tear. I’m barely walking.” All his elaborations made you wonder is he can get away with it for a second (or third) time this week. “It’s pretty bruised,” he said. “I can’t take off my shoe really. I don't know how I walked. Adrenaline popped in and I got away with it. It was very close to calling it off and not playing today. I got some tough love from my team and I was told to suck it up. I certainly did that and played well.” So what for the weekend and the (very) wet conditions forecast? Beware the injured golfer or oppose him? I’m tempted by the latter.

Tom Kim shot 68 today with a grade-1 tear in his right ankle. Fluke injury Thursday night after stepping wrong off his patio. His team told him to suck it up and play — and now he’s hobbling and in the hunt at The Open. pic.twitter.com/mUmd42lncy — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 21, 2023

The Saturday slog We’re all expecting fun and games with the weather for round three. In the 21st century the weather has always played a part at a Royal Liverpool major championship so it’s no surprise. In 2006 the fairways and greens were burned and fast. In 2014 the third round was played from two tees with officials worried about a predicted storm (that did arrive). And in between, at the 2012 Women’s Open, there was carnage with wind on the first day. Those of us in tents are as fretful as anyone. It’s not so much the threat of leaks – our tent is brand new and has worked fine all week – more about the mental fortitude needed to brave the journey from tent to changing rooms when in need of relief or a shower. Pray for us. On the course itself, Richie Ramsay holed a six foot par putt on the last to hit the halfway mark on three-over which should get him into the weekend. He told the media that he’d played well this week and that he was frustrated with 17 but didn’t want to gripe because the members have been so welcoming. Moments later he was asked about the likely filthy conditions and let's just say he didn’t seem that concerned. There was a sense he spies an opportunity. In similar vein, I was chatting to a pair of RL GC members who know Matthew Jordan well and they felt quite convinced that the rain will suit him too if for no other reason than that he’ll have played so many rounds in poor conditions on this stretch of land. What is true is that he’s having a lovely time, smiling to lots of friends and coping with an exciting situation but one that introduces a mixture of added pressure and extra encouragement. Golf ball wizard I was reminded at the start of the week that when the Open was last in this neck of the woods, up at Royal Birkdale in 2017, I was prompted to tweak the lyrics of The Who’s rock opera Tommy in honour of local hero Tommy Fleetwood. It goes a little like this: Ever since I was a young boy I’ve played the Titleist ball From Hesketh down to Hillside I must have played ‘em all But I ain’t seen nothing like him Right down at Formby Hall That long-haired, blue-eyed kid Sure plays a mean golf ball He stands in the fescue Finds the heart of every green Wearing all the jumpers Always playing clean He plays by intuition Royal Birkdale is enthralled That long-haired, blue-eyed kid Sure plays a mean golf ball He’s a golf ball wizard Claret Jug awaits a kiss A golf ball wizard’s Got such a supple wrist How do you think he does it? I don’t know What makes him so good? Well, he ain’t got no bad actions Came close down at Erin Hills Don't see no clubs a-smashin’ He plays by sense of skill Always finds a fairway Never seen him fall That long-haired, blue-eyed kid Sure plays a mean golf ball In recent years Sam Harrop (@sam_golf on Twitter) has become a worldwide sensation with his tremendous golf songs so I asked him for a review of my efforts. Turns out that Sam is as nice a man as he is good on the piano, saying it was a good parody. Sam also says of his success that he has only “found a weird niche”. He might be under-selling that. Finding a weird niche sounds like a great thing to me, a wonderful spot to be in, in fact. Here’s hoping Tommy keeps it up this weekend and we get more of Sam’s songs too.