Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope has surgery on dislocated right shoulder

By Sporting Life
08:33 · THU July 20, 2023

Ollie Pope has undergone surgery on the dislocated right shoulder that ruled the England vice-captain out of the rest of the summer.

Pope suffered the injury when fielding in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s and exacerbated the problem later on in the match amid some miscommunication between England and the match officials.

Scans highlighted the extent of the damage which necessitated an operation for England’s number three, who dislocated his left shoulder twice for which he went under the knife in 2020.

The 25-year-old took to his social channels on day one of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday, posting an image of himself lying on a hospital bed, alongside the caption: “Surgery a success.”

Pope’s injury has forced England into a reshuffle of their batting line-up for the last three Ashes Tests, with Harry Brook initially elevated to first drop in the first innings at Headingley.

Moeen Ali then surprisingly assumed the position in the second innings and is set to continue in the role at Emirates Old Trafford.

