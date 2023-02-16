Report

A gambler’s declaration from Ben Stokes paid off in style on day one of England’s day/night Test against New Zealand, following swashbuckling scores from Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Not for the first time in his revolutionary stint as England captain, Stokes tossed convention to the wind by calling an end to the first innings at 325 for nine – Brook having top-scored with 89 and Duckett making 84.

By then less than 60 overs had been bowled but Stokes decided that the prospects of a handy last-wicket stand involving number 11 James Anderson were less valuable than hustling the game forward and putting the Black Caps batters in under lights at Mount Maunganui.

His instincts proved exactly right as England made the most of conditions to leave the hosts 37 for three at stumps, Anderson removing Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls and also seeing Devon Conway dropped at slip. Ollie Robinson had earlier opened the tourists’ account by snaring Tom Latham.

Stokes’ ambitious decision making would not have been so effective had it not been for the runs of Brook and Duckett, who both batted with the kind of rampant tempo that defines their team.

Brook came tantalisingly close to a fourth century in as many Tests, following his hat-trick of hundreds in Pakistan before Christmas, and looks more a star with every appearance on the big stage.

Duckett, meanwhile, seized the initiative as he came within a few blows of becoming the first Englishman to make a ton in the opening session of a Test.

There were a series of wild and wayward dismissals too, collateral damage in England’s mission to redraw the rules of engagement.