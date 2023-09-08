New Zealand thrash England in first ODI as World Cup prep continues

Conway was immovable at the top of the order after struggling in the drawn T20 series and finished on 111 not out from 121 balls while Mitchell was imperious in his unbeaten 118 from 91 deliveries, bludgeoning seven sixes to accelerate New Zealand’s push for victory.

An England line-up shorn of the rested Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali lacked a cutting edge with the ball to stop a devastating onslaught from Conway and Mitchell, whose unbroken 180-run stand in 152 deliveries sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 4.2 overs to spare.

Ben Stokes marked his ODI return with a resolute 52 off 69 balls, with Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone also posting half-centuries as the hosts racked up 291 for six after batting first.

"Pretty happy with the win today" 😁 Devon Conway reflects on his stunning knock that led New Zealand to victory in the first ODI vs England pic.twitter.com/Hd65YUJoqQ

This was the first ODI between the teams since the dramatic 2019 World Cup final – they will also contest this year’s tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5 – and they laid down a marker in Cardiff.

Jos Buttler top-scored for England with 72 off 68 balls while Malan and Livingstone had decent days, given their places have come under scrutiny with Harry Brook pushing for inclusion at the World Cup.

England’s cautiousness over Jonny Bairstow’s shoulder niggle and Jason Roy succumbing to a back spasm on Friday morning meant Brook was parachuted into an unfamiliar role in opening the batting alongside Malan, who dominated an 80-run stand in 15 overs with a fluent 54 off 53 balls.

Brook is seeking to force England into a rethink over their World Cup squad after his initial omission and, having been called up late for these warm-ups, he tickled his first ball opening in List A cricket fine for a boundary while Malan settled with six lusty driven fours in the space of 18 deliveries.

Ravindra put the brakes on as Malan was castled via his pad and Brook departed for a pedestrian 25 after his glove was brushed attempting to fend off a brute of a bouncer from Lockie Ferguson, who produced a similar delivery to Stokes first up only for the ball to loop over Glenn Phillips at gully.

Joe Root made a scratchy six in his first ODI innings since July last year before top-edging a slog sweep to Mitchell in the ring off Ravindra, who conceded just eight runs in four overs before being hoisted over the shorter, straight boundary in an early demonstration of Buttler belligerence.

But England’s decision to select the extra bowler perhaps led to Stokes and Buttler reining in their attacking instincts, accumulating steadily in echoes of their 2019 World Cup final partnership.

There were only seven boundaries in their 88-run union, the last of them when Stokes joined Buttler in going past fifty by heaving a six to go with his three fours before clubbing Ravindra to cover.

Ravindra ended his spell by being taken the distance by Buttler, while Livingstone crashed three sixes in a row off the expensive Kyle Jamieson en route to 52 off 40 balls. But that did not light the touchpaper as the pair were undone within three balls of each other by Tim Southee off-cutters.

England added 89 runs in the last 10 overs, finishing with a flourish as David Willey ended a cameo 21 not out from 11 balls with a towering six, but their fast bowlers were under the pump in the reply.