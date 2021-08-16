Scorecard

New Zealand 163/4 (Phillips 39*, Neesham 35*)

Namibia 111/7 (Southee 2/15, Boult 2/20)

New Zealand won by 52 runs

Report

New Zealand boosted their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a 52-run victory over Namibia in their Super 12s match in Sharjah.

Batting first, the Kiwis found themselves in a little bit of trouble when reduced to 87/4 after 14 overs, but Glenn Phillips and James Neesham combined for an unbroken partnership of 74 in just six overs to power New Zealand to a final total of 163/4.

Given how challenging the pitch in Sharjah has been for batting in recent weeks, that was always going to be prove a tough chase, though Namibia started well when moving to 47 without loss.

However, the introduction of Neesham – a 16/1 selection for Man of the Match from Richard Mann – saw New Zealand make their first breakthrough and they were thoroughly professional thereafter, steadily squeezing the run rate on a surface that grew more tired as they day went on.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult were particularly impressive as they closed out the match and set up a must-win clash with Afghanistan on Sunday, with a place in the semi-finals awaiting the winners.