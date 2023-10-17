Netherlands secure memorable Cricket World Cup victory over South Africa

The Netherlands secured a memorable Cricket World Cup victory as they beat South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala.
It looked as if the result would play out as expected with the Netherlands - 10/1 outsiders in the betting - pinned back at 140/7 in the reduced 43-over match, yet an unbeaten 78 from Scott Edwards helped his side set a target of 246.
Edwards was the man to catch Quinton de Kock from Colin Ackermann's bowling in the eighth over for their first breakthrough with the ball, and two further wickets from Roelof van der Merwe left South Africa on 44/4 shortly after.
Four Dutch players claimed two wickets each, with van der Merwe boasting an economy rate of 3.78 for his pair across nine overs.
But it was Logan van Beek who secured the tenth and final wicket with the penultimate ball, as jubilant scenes in the Netherlands dugout followed.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org