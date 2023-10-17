Netherlands secure memorable Cricket World Cup victory over South Africa

The Netherlands secured a memorable Cricket World Cup victory as they beat South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala.

It looked as if the result would play out as expected with the Netherlands - 10/1 outsiders in the betting - pinned back at 140/7 in the reduced 43-over match, yet an unbeaten 78 from Scott Edwards helped his side set a target of 246. Edwards was the man to catch Quinton de Kock from Colin Ackermann's bowling in the eighth over for their first breakthrough with the ball, and two further wickets from Roelof van der Merwe left South Africa on 44/4 shortly after.

𝗔 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗦! 🇳🇱



They STORM back to produce one of THE great World Cup upsets, beating South Africa by 38 runs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/H04gjEd6Lo — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 17, 2023

Four Dutch players claimed two wickets each, with van der Merwe boasting an economy rate of 3.78 for his pair across nine overs. But it was Logan van Beek who secured the tenth and final wicket with the penultimate ball, as jubilant scenes in the Netherlands dugout followed.