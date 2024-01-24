More winners for Sporting Life cricket tipster Richard Mann as Brisbane Heat win the Big Bash

Tipped at 9/1 in our pre-tournament preview here, and at 9/2 for a top two league table finish, the Heat ran out deserving winners, dominating the final just as they had done the regular season.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Heat made a circumspect start until Josh Brown backed up his epic 140 in the Challenger with a typically brazen half century.

He was ably supported by Nathan McSweeney (33) and Max Bryant (29) before Matthew Renshaw added the finishing touches with 40 from 22 balls.

Set 167 to win a fourth Big Bash title, the Sixers were never really in the hunt as they slumped to 57-4 inside 10 overs, leaving themselves with a mountain to climb on a tacky surface taking plenty of spin.

In the end, they were bundled out for only 112 as paceman Spencer Johnson recorded career-best figures of 4-26.

"Unbelievable - I feel like we were the best team all year so we deserve the medal," said Johnson.

"I owe Heat everything, they brought me here last year and I didn't know where my career was going, so this is pretty cool."

