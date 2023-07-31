Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket following Ashes heroics

Moeen claimed three for 76 on a dramatic fifth day at the Kia Oval to help inspire a 49-run victory over Australia that ensured the series finished level at 2-2.

The all-rounder had been in red-ball retirement before Stokes memorably texted him, ‘Ashes?’ upon the news England’s frontline spinner Jack Leach had been ruled out of the series before a ball had been bowled on June 6.

Doubts lingered for the 36-year-old after he struggled during his previous encounters with Australia, but he answered the SOS call and was thrilled to play his part in a remarkable seven weeks of cricket in this country.

“I know I am done. If Stokesy messages me again, I’m going to delete it! But, no that’s me done.

“I think I really have enjoyed it and it’s great to finish like that,” Moeen told Sky Sports.