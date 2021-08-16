Mixed fortunes for Southern Brave as The Hundred finals beat the weather at Lord's

Southern Brave win Men's Hundred

Paul Stirling and Ross Whiteley starred as Southern Brave became the first men’s champions in The Hundred after they defied Liam Livingstone’s pyrotechnics to defeat Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural final.

Stirling clubbed six sixes in his 61 off 36 balls while Whiteley cleared the rope on four occasions in an unbeaten 44 off 19 as the Brave posted 168 for five, a total that would have been larger were it not for paceman Adam Milne.

Milne registered two for eight from 20 deliveries and then team-mate Livingstone took centre stage, hitting four fours and as many sixes in a 19-ball 46 before being run out as the Brave won by 32 runs under the Lord’s lights.

An outstretched Tim David just failed to get his hands underneath a catch at deep cover but his direct hit as Livingstone returned for a second run caught the in-form batsman out of his crease and proved the defining moment.

Moeen Ali’s departure for 36 off 30 ultimately ended Birmingham’s interest as a collective bowling effort from the Brave saw them over the line, just a few hours after their women’s side had been crushed by Oval Invincibles.

This was a seventh successive triumph in completed matches for the Brave, who booked their spot in this showpiece by trouncing Trent Rockets in Friday night’s eliminator, a victory that owed much to a polished bowling display.

Oval Invincibles live up to their name

The Oval Invincibles were crowned the inaugural winners of the Women’s Hundred following a desperate Southern Brave collapse at Lord’s.

The Invincibles triumphed by 48 runs, with Brave slumping to 14 for six and being bowled out for 73, the lowest score of the competition, as they chased 122 for victory.

Marizanne Kapp, who starred with bat and ball in Friday’s eliminator victory over Birmingham Phoenix, took centre stage again, striking 26 off 14 balls before taking four wickets for nine runs.

Anya Shrubsole’s Brave had gone into the final as favourites after topping the league with seven wins and just one defeat, but the loss of early wickets proved too much to come back from.

It was an occasion to forget for England internationals Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley, with South African Kapp removing both for ducks.

Opener Gaby Lewis and Australian Amanda-Jade Wellington also failed to get off the mark as Brave found themselves six down after just 36 balls.

Kapp stuck with her fourth ball as Wyatt edged behind to Sarah Bryce, with Dunkley following her international team-mate just two balls later, caught by captain Dane Van Niekerk.

The 31-year-old had a third wicket inside the opening 10 balls as Lewis top-edged to Alice Capsey, leaving Brave two for three.

Maia Bouchier was dropped off Tash Farrant on four but was only able to add three more runs before being run out by a direct hit from Fran Wilson.

Wellington then fell to Shabnim Ismail and Shrubsole to Capsey for one as Brave were left needing 101 from the final 50 balls, with just four wickets in hand.

Any faint hopes all but disappeared when Stefanie Taylor was stumped on 18, but Fi Morris and Tara Norris put on 33 for the eighth wicket, the former top-scoring with 23.

But fittingly it was Kapp who wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Lauren Bell with two balls left.

The Invincibles had earlier made 121 for six, Van Niekerk (26) and Wilson (25), who survived being dropped on 17 by Dunkley on the boundary, compiling a partnership of 56 following the early loss of Georgia Adams.

Kapp hit four boundaries in her quickfire 26 before falling to Morris and Capsey struck 18 from 12 as the Invincibles set a target which proved far too tough for Brave to match.