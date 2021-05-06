Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

Following the news that the Indian Premier League has been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, the latest Cricket…Only Bettor podcast has everything you need to know about the potential for this season's competition to be completed.

Betfair odds compiler Stuart Conroy joins the podcast to talk through what happens to long-term wagers if the tournament isn't able to be finished, while the team share their betting takeaways from this season's action thus far.

Richard, Ed and Paul each pick out a young gun to follow in next season's IPL and there’s some actual cricket to preview with Zimbabwe hosting Pakistan in the second Test on Friday.

With Pakistan strong favourites to back up their commanding victory in the first Test, the team have some strong best bets from the submarkets.