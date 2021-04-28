Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

On this week’s Cricket…Only Bettor podcast, our very own Richard Mann joins Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Paul Krishnamurty to discuss the latest events at the IPL and preview the forthcoming action.

With defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, Richard is cold on the chances of Sanju Samson's men despite their victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the weekend.

There is a double header on Friday and Richard clashes heads with Ed and Paul who don't share the same level of enthusiasm for KKR ahead of their meeting with Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are also in action on Friday and AB de Villiers earns special praise from the team while Richard is backing his pre-tournament picks to overcome Punjab Kings.

With the action now moving away from Mumbai and Chennai, Ed and Paul provide the lowdown on the new venues before some listener questions spark some interesting discussion and betting debate.

Just before this week's best bets are nominated, the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is also previewed in this bumper edition.