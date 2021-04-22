Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

On this week’s Cricket…Only Bettor podcast, our very own Richard Mann joins Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Paul Krishnamurty to discuss the latest events at the IPL and preview the forthcoming action.

Current table-toppers Royal Challengers come under the microscope ahead of their clash with Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Thursday and Richard answers some listener questions regarding the current form of RCB captain Virat Kohli.

The Royals have made a disastrous start to their campaign and with Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone now out of the tournament, Paul ponders a possible change in their batting line-up which could pay in the top batsman market.

The general consensus is to back RCB to make big runs, but as the circus returns to Chennai on Friday, the strategy changes when Punjab Kings come up against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai have yet to play their best cricket this season but have still won a couple of close matches, while Punjab's star-studded squad has been largely disappointing with overseas bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith yet to fire.

The team provide their best bets and strategies for playing these matches, while Ed has been delving into the statistics for Man of the Match betting with some very interesting results.