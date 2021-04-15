Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

With the Indian Premier League now in full swing, the team analyse the upcoming action with big runs again expected when Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals' flimsy bowling attack comes under fire and Delhi are taken to make big runs with the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium once again expected to prove a paradise for batsmen.

Paul has an in-running strategy that he expects to continue to bear fruit in the coming days, while Ed has crunched the numbers and makes the case for taking big prices in the IPL outright match markets.

Friday's action sees Punjab Kings up against Chennai Super Kings, and Sam Curran has Richard and Paul excited with the possibility of the Englishman moving up the order to boost CSK's laboured run-rate in the powerplay.

With Suresh Raina back in the CSK line-up, the team ponder just how far they can go this year, for all they must first take on a Punjab outfit boasting a batting unit featuring KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

Ahead of this week's best bets, Saturday's clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is previewed with conditions in Chennai likely to favour the latter who boast world-class spin in their attack but have lost both of their matches so far this season.