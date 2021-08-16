Livingstone is viewed as a key part of England’s plans for the tournament and served notice of his all-round abilities in the six-wicket defeat in Dubai, striking a few fierce blows in a quick-fire 30 and then claiming the key wicket of Virat Kohli with his mix-and-match spin.

But his evening at the ICC Academy Oval took a turn for the worse in the 16th over of the Indian chase when he dropped top-scorer Ishan Kishan (70) in the deep and recoiled in pain.

He immediately departed in obvious pain, shaking his hand and looking at his fingers in clear discomfort as he was replaced by Sam Billings.

The 28-year-old did not return to the field but team-mate Moeen Ali, who won the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings over the weekend and continued his impressive form with a lively cameo worth 43 not out in just 20 balls, moved to allay any concerns.

England have one more practice fixture, against New Zealand on Wednesday, and while it may prove prudent to keep Livingstone on the sidelines for that match there are no indications that he is a doubt for Saturday’s Super 12 opener against the West Indies.

“I think he’s alright, I don’t know a lot about it but he seemed to be fine. I think it’s just bruising,” said Moeen.

“He was hit on the back of the hand. Obviously it was a little scare at the time, but he said he was fine so hopefully it’s good.

“He’s a brilliant player, he’s been playing really well over the last couple of years so I hope he can carry that form into the World Cup. I feel like it’s gonna be a big stage for him.”