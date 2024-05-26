Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in IPL final

Venkatesh Iyer raced to an unbeaten 52 from only 26 balls as KKR, winners in 2012 and 2014, cruised to their victory target of 114 in only 10.3 overs.

He was ably supported by Rahmanullah Gurbaz who contributed 39 but in truth, the hard work was done by the bowlers who took down Sunrisers' dangerous batting line-up with another ruthless display.

It was Australian paceman Mitchell Starc who set the tone, clean bowling Abhishek Sharma with a terrific delivery that trimmed his off stump in the first over of the match.

Sunrisers never recovered from that early blow, Starc and Harshit Rana both finishing with two wickets and Andre Russell claiming figures of 3-19.