After an 18-month injury nightmare, the fast bowler is two days into his comeback match in Abu Dhabi, bowling nine overs for England Lions against the senior team on Wednesday and following up with a batting cameo on Thursday.

Archer hit two fours and a six as he contributed an unbeaten 20 to the Lions’ 412 for nine, with Haseeb Hameed’s 145 providing the spine of his side’s response to a first-innings 501 for seven.

The 27-year-old’s reappearance in red-ball cricket has been an encouraging sight for England fans, many of whom must have feared his fitness problems, which include a longstanding elbow problem and a stress fracture of the back, could draw an early end to his Test career.

But he remains optimistic about his future as a three-format player.

“It’s weird feeling this way again,” he told reporters at the Tolerance Oval following his bowling exertions.

“It was really nice, yesterday was a really, really big day. A small day but still a big day. I will say I’m fully back.

“Obviously to get back to the first team is my number one priority but also getting back there as safely as possible. I’d rather take these last few months very seriously, more serious than probably all of the rehab, because once this phase goes right then it can set me up for the next three to four years injury-free.

“I would love to play every game, but I don’t think the physio would let me. Our squad is strong enough that I can play all formats all year round.”