Jamie Smith believes Ollie Pope has similar captaincy attributes to Ben Stokes

Pope will step up to captain England next week after Stokes was ruled out of the rest of the summer with a torn left hamstring, which he sustained while playing in The Hundred on Sunday.

While Pope has been Stokes’ number two, his own captaincy experience is limited to eight Twenty20 matches this season and a first-class fixture between Surrey and Glamorgan in 2021.

England wicketkeeper Smith featured under Pope in the Vitality Blast, where Surrey won six out of eight, and is confident he can lead from the front against Sri Lanka.

“Yeah, he’ll be great. It is obviously a fantastic honour and I know Ollie is someone who will be very proud walking out there and captaining England,” Smith said.

“I think what he will bring is pretty similar to what Ben Stokes brings. He is someone who is a very independent thinker, he is always thinking on his feet and will not let the game drift.

“He is always looking to be proactive, which is a great skill to have and especially in Test cricket you don’t want to be stagnant for too long. This current regime doesn’t want to be stagnant for too long, so he fits that bill perfectly.

“It will be great to play under him, another Surrey person and it is exciting times. He was very relaxed (for Surrey). He brought a great calmness to the group, which is never easy in T20 and especially at Surrey with the personnel you’ve got.

“He has great composure and I feel like he settled the side really nicely and brought along a good group that was very successful in the group stages.”