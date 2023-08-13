James Bracey scores 224 as Gloucestershire score seventh highest List A score in history

There were belligerent cameos throughout the top order but Bracey took centre stage by belting 30 fours and five sixes in his 151-ball epic as Gloucestershire compiled a mammoth 454 for three at Bristol.

🤯 They scored how many?! James Bracey smashed an unbeaten 224 as @Gloscricket scored the seventh highest score in List A history - and the second highest in English domestic competition. pic.twitter.com/4gDJF9ULVK

A callow Somerset attack had four teenagers, plus a 20-year-old, and were chastened by Bracey, who amassed Gloucestershire’s first-ever double hundred in the format to help them to their highest total.

Somerset, who saw Prithvi Shaw smash 244 against them on Wednesday as Northamptonshire ran up 415 for eight, saw all of their top seven past 20 in reply but Andrew Umeed top-scored with 55 as they were dismissed for 256 in 38.2 overs, with Josh Shaw and Paul van Meekeren taking three wickets each in a satisfying win.