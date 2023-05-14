The 40-year-old paceman left the field on Thursday – the opening day of Lancashire’s county match against Somerset – just before the close of play and took no further part due to what was described at the time as a “minor issue”.

It is understood that Anderson had a scan on Saturday night and a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday evening shed further light on the situation.

“Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford,” it read.

“Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw (on Sunday).

“His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord’s starting on Thursday 1 June 2023.”