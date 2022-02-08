An off-field clearout after this winter’s 4-0 thrashing Down Under has already accounted for head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant Graham Thorpe and director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles and Tuesday’s squad announcement brought even more seismic changes.

A surprisingly ruthless selection by the interim management team of Sir Andrew Strauss and Paul Collingwood, who were assisted by lead scout James Taylor, has kicked off the much-discussed ‘red-ball reset’ with eight players dropped following the debacle in Australia.

While Buttler’s form made him a prime candidate, pushing their two most experienced players towards the precipice is a striking move. Strauss said their longer-term futures would be decided by Silverwood’s successor as Test coach but there was a notable lack of assurances for the pair, alongside a stated desire to “draw a line” and start “a journey” – both of which sound ominous for the veterans.

Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Dom Bess, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are the other axed players, with four uncapped names in the panel. Yorkshire seamer Matt Fisher is a direct beneficiary of the rebooted bowling attack, Durham opener Alex Lees has a chance to audition for a top-order spot, while Lancashire pair Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson also travel.

“With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home,” said Strauss, who was responsible for a similar reset in white-ball cricket in 2015.