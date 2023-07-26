England's record wicket-taker James Anderson, who turns 41 on day four, retains his place in the side at the Oval despite a disappointing series so far while Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have both been passed fit.

Anderson is third most successful bowler in Test history behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) with 689 wickets while he's in the same position for overall international wickets with 976.

Given his proximity to reaching 700 and 1000 in both respective lists, it was no real surprise that he wrote in a newspaper column about his intention to continue his two-decade international career as long as he is wanted.

And Stokes made it clear that was still the case despite Anderson only managing to take six wickets in the series so far.

“Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game,” he said. “He’s not had the impact and the wickets he’d have liked to in this series, he’s come under a bit of flak, but he’s a quality performer.”

Stokes also paid tribute to his other veteran seamer, Stuart Broad, who has defied all expectations to play six Tests in a row this summer.

“At 37 years old it’s testament to the work and effort he puts in,” he said.

“It’s amazing. It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he’s been incredible for us. He’s been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game.”