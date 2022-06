Leach takes his place in an unchanged XI, having missed the majority of the five-wicket win at Lord’s following a freak injury in the field on day one.

He was replaced by Matt Parkinson, England’s first ever concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field on Friday at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Somerset seamer Craig Overton miss out once again.

Leach was playing his first home Test since 2019 when he took a nasty tumble chasing a ball to the boundary in the opening session of last week’s series opener.

He was later removed from the match after experiencing concussion symptoms, with Parkinson driving down from Manchester to make his Test debut as a replacement.

He took one wicket, dismissing tailender Tim Southee, but did not do enough to upset the existing pecking order.

Leach has been following a graduated return to play protocol, bowling in the middle without a batter on Wednesday before taking a full part in nets on the eve of the match.

One player who did seize his chance at Lord’s was young Durham seamer Matthew Potts, who claimed seven wickets on his debut.

Ben Stokes has called for patience regarding the 23-year-old but hopes Potts can make a similar impact at Trent Bridge.