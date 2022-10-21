Ireland beat West Indies by nine wickets in Hobart to book their place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and send the former champions crashing out.
After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Brandon King scored an unbeaten 62 as West Indies posted 146 for five.
Andy Balbirnie’s side, who had recovered from a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe by beating Scotland, reached their victory target with 15 balls to spare as Paul Stirling made a fine half-century.
While Ireland go on to the main Super 12s stage, the two-time champions are left with an ignominious first-round exit.
Ireland’s spinners helped restrict the West Indies attack, with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs.
King, brought back into the side in place of Sharmarh Brooks, made his 62 not out from 48 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and one over the rope in what looked decent batting conditions at the Bellerive Oval.
Despite Odean Smith adding a rapid 19 late in the innings, the total always looked short.
Ireland soon set about their run chase, with openers Stirling and Balbirnie making 73 for the first wicket before the skipper was caught at point off Akeal Hosein for 37.
Lorcan Tucker continued to support Stirling, making 45 not out as he hit the winning runs to seal a memorable victory.
Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup ended in disappointment, edged out by five wickets by Zimbabwe in Hobart.
The Scots upset the odds in unforgettable fashion by defeat the West Indies in their opening match, but defeat by Ireland meant they faced a winner-takes-all decider to close Group B.
A lack of runs cost them as they mustered just 133 for six, but they made a game attempt to defend on a sticky, worn surface.
Craig Ervine (58) and Sikandar Raza (40) chalked off the majority of the target but Mark Watt and Josh Davey removed both set batters at the death to force a close finish.
In the end Zimbabwe required just six from the last two overs and got there with nine balls to spare.
Michael Jones and Matthew Cross both fell cheaply in the powerplay but, just as he had done against the West Indies, George Munsey provided some much-needed steel.
He made a workmanlike 54 off 51 deliveries and received some support from Calum McLeod’s 25, but there was no real sense of momentum. Scotland responded with two quick wickets of their own, Davey and Brad Wheal both successful in their first over.
But a fourth-wicket stand of 64 between Ervine and Raza dragged Zimbabwe into a healthy position. Davey and Watt held their nerve to prise out the experienced pair before the job was finished, but Zimbabwe finished well to join the likes of India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.