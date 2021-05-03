KKR v RCB: IPL clash to be rescheduled after Kolkata players test positive for covid

Indian duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad, all of whom have tested negative.

Kolkata, who are captained by England’s Eoin Morgan, are due to play their next match against Delhi Capital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

An IPL statement read: “The medical team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health.

“Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

“The medical team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

“The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour.”