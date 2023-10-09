Hosts India ease to six-wicket win against Australia in World Cup opener

There were 7/1 and 7/2 winners for Sporting Life readers on Sunday, as hosts India beat Australia by six wickets in their opening match of the World Cup.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul shone for the hosts, scoring 85 and 97 (not out) respectively, as India eased to 201 for four in reply to Australia’s 199.
Opener David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) top-scored for Australia as they struggled to create strong partnerships against India’s clinical bowlers.
Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (27) to leave India in a strong position.
Jadeja then dismissed Alex Carey lbw before Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Mitchell Marsh for a duck and skipper Pat Cummins (15).
India stuttered in response when openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were both out for nought during a dream start for Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who claimed the dismissals.
But Kohli and Rahul steadied the ship after Shreyas Iyer also went for a duck, and the pair began knocking off the runs, hitting 16 boundaries between them.
Labuschagne finally forced an error out of Kohli, who was caught by Hazlewood after a strong 85 off 116 balls, but the damage had been done and India’s victory become a matter of if not when.
Hardik Pandya came in and managed 11 not out before Rahul extended his total to 97, sealing a convincing win for India with 52 balls remaining.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org