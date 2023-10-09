Hosts India ease to six-wicket win against Australia in World Cup opener

There were 7/1 and 7/2 winners for Sporting Life readers on Sunday, as hosts India beat Australia by six wickets in their opening match of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul shone for the hosts, scoring 85 and 97 (not out) respectively, as India eased to 201 for four in reply to Australia’s 199. Opener David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) top-scored for Australia as they struggled to create strong partnerships against India’s clinical bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (27) to leave India in a strong position. Jadeja then dismissed Alex Carey lbw before Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Mitchell Marsh for a duck and skipper Pat Cummins (15).