Bairstow came to the crease with England three wickets down and still needing 243 runs to reach their target of 299, but after steadying the ship went on to take the game to New Zealand, and change its course in doing so.

Later joined by Stokes, the pair traded the strike in a brilliant partnership which soon saw England racing into the ascendancy, and there was nothing New Zealand's bowling attack could do about it.

Bairstow came within a whisker of scoring the fastest ever century by an Englishman but left Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record of 76 balls intact. It took him just one delivery more to reach three figures, but the reward of seizing a pressure situation and standing tall for his team with everything on the line will go a long way to making up for that.

Stokes, meanwhile, overcame a painful knee to finish with a wonderful 75 not out, flaying the winning boundary to kick off his reign in unforgettable fashion following last week’s win at Lord’s.