Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes blasted England to a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the second Test, in the process earning them an overdue series win.
New Zealand first innings: 553 (Mitchell 190, Blundell 106; Anderson 3-62)
England first innings: 539 (Root 176, Pope 145, Lees 67; Boult 5-106)
New Zealand second innings: 284 (Mitchell 62*, Young 56; Broad 3-70)
England second innings: 299/5 (Bairstow 136, Stokes 75*; Boult 3-94)
England won by five wickets
Bairstow came to the crease with England three wickets down and still needing 243 runs to reach their target of 299, but after steadying the ship went on to take the game to New Zealand, and change its course in doing so.
Later joined by Stokes, the pair traded the strike in a brilliant partnership which soon saw England racing into the ascendancy, and there was nothing New Zealand's bowling attack could do about it.
Bairstow came within a whisker of scoring the fastest ever century by an Englishman but left Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record of 76 balls intact. It took him just one delivery more to reach three figures, but the reward of seizing a pressure situation and standing tall for his team with everything on the line will go a long way to making up for that.
Stokes, meanwhile, overcame a painful knee to finish with a wonderful 75 not out, flaying the winning boundary to kick off his reign in unforgettable fashion following last week’s win at Lord’s.
Capping a game that finished with the highest boundary count in Test history, Bairstow hit seven sixes and 14 fours, with Stokes weighing in with four and 10.
The whole affair played out in front of a capacity crowd of just under 18,000, whose day of epic entertainment came absolutely free after Nottinghamshire threw the doors open.
After bowling New Zealand out for 284 in the morning England had just 72 overs to get the runs, at a steep required rate of 4.15. If ever there was an examination of their commitment to the ultra-aggressive ethos preached by Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum since their appointments last month, this was it.
With Bairstow in brutal form and Stokes a past master of outrageous chases, they passed with flying colours and used just 50 of the available overs. The task had seemed huge when they came together at 93 for four and remained so heading into the final session with 160 still needed in 38 overs.
But the whole situation flipped as Bairstow went on a barrage that will live in legend, hammering 93 runs off his next 44 deliveries.