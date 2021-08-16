England v India fourth Test day three report and scorecard: Rohit Shama turns the tide

A brilliant century from Rohit Sharma helped India turn the tide on the third day of the fourth Test against England.

Scorecard India: 191 all out & 270-3 (Rohit 127, Pujara 61) England first innings: 290 (Ollie Pope 81, Woakes 50) England won the toss and decided to field India batsman Rohit Sharma produced one of the crowning achievements of his career with a fine century that turned the tide of the fourth LV= Insurance Test against England on a trying third day at the Kia Oval. Rohit capped his impressive efforts in the series with a superb 127, his first ever overseas ton, helping turn a first-innings deficit of 99 into a lead of 171 by the time bad light drew in. India finished on 270 for three and are poised to make life extremely difficult for the hosts, with captain Virat Kohli ominously positioned to lead the charge on day four. Ollie Robinson struck twice in the first over of the second new ball to see off Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara (61), giving England something to cling to after managing a solitary breakthrough in more than two sessions. Rohit is renowned as one of the greatest one-day batsmen in history but there was one notable blind-spot on his Test CV – with all seven of his centuries coming in home conditions. The 34-year-old has always seemed too good a player, and too adaptable, for such an omission but his barren streak on the road had reached 23 matches and 44 innings prior to his efforts in London. Every run would have felt like a dagger to Rory Burns, who had dropped Rohit with just four to his name on the second evening and did so again in the morning session on 31.

💯 FOR ROHIT! 👏



Sealed with a superb SIX off Moeen 💪



An eighth Test ton - and first outside of India 🏏@RobKey612: 💬 An astonishing knock 💬



📺 Watch #ENGvIND 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/rZyvACb15Z

📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/kmvPHXtttM — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2021

He eventually fell to the first delivery of the second new ball, an underpowered short one from Robinson, but by then his stands of 83 alongside KL Rahul and 153 with Pujara flipped the game heavily in the tourists’ favour. The morning session was an enjoyable tussle which India got the better of, turning their 56-run overnight deficit into a nine-run lead. England did their best with a softening ball and an unresponsive pitch but were frequently frustrated. An lbw verdict went in Chris Woakes’ favour on the field only for DRS to disagree, while Moeen got nowhere with a referral of his own against Rohit. Even when Robinson did create a genuine opportunity by squaring Rohit up it came to nothing. The chance would have been a regulation take for third slip but, without one, Burns could only parry one-handed. It was England’s sixth drop of the game. Anderson eventually gave something to show for the hard work, returning for a second spell and racing off in celebration after going past Rahul’s outside edge. Umpire Alex Wharf was unmoved and Rahul appeared to suggest any sound had been bat to pad, but a tell-tale spike on UltraEdge spoke in the bowler’s favour.

💬We've seen in this Test series that momentum can shift very quickly.💬



Paul Collingwood says the fourth #ENGvIND Test is still evenly poised after day three at the Kia Oval | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇮🇳



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61

📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/dIiCXIGwTI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2021