Eoin Morgan claimed he'd have chosen to bat anyway after being put in by his counterpart Kieron Pollard, but England were three down inside two overs as Jason Roy, Tom Banton and Moeen Ali all departed swiftly, the latter to successive balls from Jason Holder.

Much of the blame for England's Ashes demise centred around the decision to focus on limited overs cricket and with much success, but the Test side might have done better here.

James Vince made 14 off 12 balls before he fell, Morgan managed 17, and it was left to Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid to push them past 100.

A 36 partnership between that pair got England to 85 before Jordan went but in the final over they clawed their way to 103, before successive wickets ended the innings two balls early.

West Indies batted nine overs before suffering their first loss, Shai Hope stumped by Sam Billings off the bowling of Adil Rashid, but by now the damage was done.

Led by opener Brandon King, who made an unbeaten half-century, West Indies had 2.5 overs and nine wickets to spare when cruising past England's feeble total.