England teenager Rehan Ahmed admits Ashes call-up ‘means everything’

Ahmed, 18, became the youngest male to play Test cricket for England in December when selected during the Pakistan series and marked his debut with a stunning five-wicket haul in Karachi.

The confidence of the Leicestershire all-rounder has been clear from the outset despite his tender age, but even he conceded his call-up to the group for the second Test on Friday was unexpected despite injury concerns over Moeen Ali.

“It means everything. I would never have dreamed this,” Ahmed told England’s official Twitter account.

“To be part of an Ashes squad at my age, at Lord’s as well, I never saw it coming so it is lovely to be a part of.

“I was actually with my brother when Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) called me, but my mum and dad found out straight away, and a couple of my friends.

“Baz said I would be joining up with the squad for the next couple of games, well the next four games. Yeah, he was so chilled about it as well but I was on the phone a bit panicky but just happy.”