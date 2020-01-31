South Africa v England third Test: England claim emphatic victory

South Africa v England 3rd Test scorecard - England win by innings and 53 runs

England 499-9d: Pope 135*, Stokes 120; Maharaj 5-180, Rabada 2-97 South Africa 208 all out: De Kock 63; Bess 5-51, Broad 3-30 South Africa (following on) 237 all out: Maharaj 71, Paterson 39*; Root 4-87, Wood 3-32 Report England wrapped victory by an innings and 53 runs on the fifth morning of the third Test against South Africa, guaranteeing an unassailable 2-1 lead after finally ending a remarkable last-wicket stand. The tourists needed four wickets at the start of play and threatened to race over the line in style as Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Dom Bess left the Proteas on the brink at 138 for nine. They were one ball away from a triumphant finish to their stay in Port Elizabeth but found themselves subject to an astonishing display of tailend hitting as Keshav Maharaj (71) and Dane Paterson (39no) swung their way to a 99-run partnership.

A spirited last stand from South Africa finally brought to an end following a sharp direct hit from Sam Curran

With the ball disappearing to all parts of the ground it required a run out to finish the job, Curran throwing down the stumps as Maharaj sprinted to bring up the century stand. The result marks a notable achievement for Joe Root and his side, the first time England have enforced a follow-on overseas since 2013 and the first time they have done so in a winning cause since 1992 in Christchurch, but the captain took the brunt of the late fireworks himself. Bowling on longer than he should have as he looked to convert his career-best overnight figures into a maiden five-wicket haul, the skipper sent down 11 wicketless overs for 56. South Africa scored 28 off the last of them - 24 from Maharaj's bat and four byes - to equal the Test record for most runs in an over. The Barmy Army had not yet completed their morning rendition of Jerusalem when Broad got the game moving, dismissing Vernon Philander early for the second day in a row. On Sunday he had needed just five balls to take out his off stump and this time the veteran seamer was even quicker off the mark, his third delivery taking a thin inside edge and looping up off the pad.

After a catching masterclass at short leg is man-of-the-match Ollie Pope worried he might spend the rest of his fielding career under a helmet?



"Erm….." 😅



Watch #SAvENG reaction: https://t.co/EBUt4bTrnN

📰 Text commentary: https://t.co/j4xRBcBEJl pic.twitter.com/CkvQRoK1If — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 20, 2020

Ollie Pope was stationed at short midwicket and snaffled his sixth catch of a match that also saw him post a maiden Test century during England's big first-innings. Root could not resist continuing his unexpectedly long and profitable spell from the previous day and kicked things off from the Duck Pond End. He spent four overs trying before Wood replaced Broad and grabbed England's second at the first time of asking. With two men back for the short ball, he surprised Kagiso Rabada by starting with a full one. The number nine made 16 in boundaries including six off Root, but departed in the meekest of manners, chipping a simple catch to Broad at mid-on. That was Rabada's last act of the series after his ill-judged reaction to bowling Root on day one tipped him over the threshold for a one-match ban and the deciding match - not to mention South Africa's chances of victory - will be poorer for his absence. Root was working away as he stubbornly chased his fifth wicket of the innings, growing less effective by the minute. Dom Bess eventually got his turn at the Pavilion End and reasserted his credentials as the team's specialist spinner, beating Anrich Nortje with his fourth delivery and splaying the stumps. Things began to take a vaguely comic turn as Root took the new ball and kept going while Broad and Curran kicked their heels in the outfield. Maharaj provided swift and emphatic punishment for the hubris of that decision. He swatted the first three deliveries for four and then slogged the next two for six. Root managed to avoid another big hit with his final ball but when the ball skipped past Jos Buttler's gloves it confirmed his unwanted place in the history books alongside James Anderson and Robin Peterson. The runs kept coming even after he exited, Maharaj ending with 10 fours and three sixes while Paterson hit 24 in boundaries even as the field began to spread. Wood was dragged into another spell and Curran shipped 28 from two overs, but the all-rounder got his revenge when Marahaj took him on at mid-on. Despite a bruising final hour England wholly outperformed their hosts over the course of the match and will retain the Basil D'Oliveira Trophy regardless of the result at the The Wanderers. Reaction England captain Joe Root paid tribute to the performances of Ollie Pope, who made 135 not out, and Dom Bess, who took five wickets in the first South African innings. "It's a great template for how we want to play our cricket moving forward, big first-innings score and drive the game from there," he said at the post-match presentation. "I think Ollie batted beautifully with (Ben) Stokesy - a brilliant partnership that put us in a commanding position. Then the way Bessy bowled was fantastic in that first innings. From that point on we always felt we were in control of things. "Throughout this series we've had four guys under 25 making five-fors or hundreds, which is a great place to be. "That's something that we want to keep continuing to provide - an environment where that becomes possible and keep giving those guys confidence."

"This is a great template for how we want to play; big first-innings score and then drive the game from there." Joe Root was delighted with England's performance.



Joe Root was delighted with England's performance.



Watch #SAvENG reaction: https://t.co/EBUt4bTrnN

📰 Text commentary: https://t.co/j4xRBcBEJl pic.twitter.com/ctCADkqgiv — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 20, 2020

Discussing his batting display, which included a 203-run partnership with Stokes, man of the match Pope said: "It was an amazing feeling but it wouldn't have counted for much if we hadn't won the game, so that's the most important thing. To get over the line is an even better feeling. "To bat with Stokesy is a privilege. He just keeps getting better and better. To see how he goes about building his innings and the tempo he plays at is awesome to watch. I was in a pretty good seat to watch another special innings from him."

“I’ve heard the rumours, but I’ve been pretty clear and consistent with my message…”



South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is asked about his possible retirement from Test cricket.



Watch #SAvENG reaction: https://t.co/EBUt4bTrnN

📰 Text commentary: https://t.co/j4xRBcBEJl pic.twitter.com/x61FJ5qve0 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 20, 2020