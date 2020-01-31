South Africa v England third Test close of play report and scorecard: Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes star

South Africa v England 3rd Test - Close of play on day two

England 499-9d: Pope 135*, Stokes 120; Maharaj 5-180, Rabada 2-97 South Africa 60-2: Elgar 32*; Bess 2-12 England won toss and elected to bat

Report Ollie Pope's maiden Test century and another from the bat of the irrepressible Ben Stokes put England firmly in charge against South Africa on a dominant second day in Port Elizabeth. The tourists declared on 499 for nine and closed having reduced the Proteas to 60 for two, a commanding position built around two brilliant knocks from men at different stages of their journeys. Pope announced himself as a worthy recipient of the 'next big thing' tag he has been handed with an wonderful, unbeaten 135 in just his ninth Test innings, while Stokes' 120 continued a remarkable sequence of performances that saw him crowned world player of the year this week.

💯 It's a maiden Test century for Ollie Pope!



💪 A five-and-a-half-hour shift at the crease is rewarded with this personal milestone...



🏏 ...and England are well on top #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/RNQ0um4ayO — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 17, 2020

The pair shared a stand of 203 for the fifth wicket, coming together on the previous evening at 148 for four and shaping the game together. Weighed down by the exertions of 152 overs in the field, South Africa lost Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza to Dom Bess' off-spin in just over an hour's play before stumps. Rain interruptions at both ends of the day saw eight overs lost and further bad weather now seems the likeliest reason to bet against England taking a 2-1 lead with one to play. South Africa's prospects in the decider have already taken a considerable hit, with strike bowler Kagiso Rabada banned as a result of the overzealous send-off that followed his day-one dismissal of Joe Root. After a 45-minute delay Stokes and Pope resumed on 224 for four - a foundation built around slow and steady runs from the top order and their own late stand of 76. The next two hours turned a marginal advantage into a meaningful one, England adding 111 runs without loss. Stokes was responsible for 70 of them as he slipped effortlessly into the kind of groove very few players have access to. He started one run behind Pope on 38 but was first to 50, standing tall and twice crashing Rabada through midwicket. Keshav Maharaj had bowled with great control on day one but now found himself treated as cannon fodder, slog-swept for six as his first over disappeared for 12. Stokes saved an even bigger blow for his next trick, clearing the ropes, the grass bank and the ground's perimeter fence in one clean swipe. Another muscular blow saw Stokes pass 4,000 Test runs and on 99 he stroked Dane Paterson for a single, marking his ninth Test ton by removing a glove and bending his middle finger.