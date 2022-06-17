In the first of a three-match series in the Netherlands, England reached 498-4 off their allotted 50 overs – surpassing their own record total of 481-6 against Australia almost exactly four years ago.

England now hold the three highest scores in ODI history and the best of them was thanks to some sensational hitting by Salt and Malan first of all, before Buttler came to the crease and upped the tempo considerably.

Buttler hit 14 sixes, seventh on the all-time list, and registered the second-fastest 150 as he scored an unbeaten 162 from just 70 balls.

Liam Livingstone played his part too with a 17-ball half-century, narrowly failing to match AB de Villiers' 16-ball record but setting a new English ODI record, as records tumbled all over at Amstelveen.