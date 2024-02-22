Sporting Life
Ollie Robinson
Ollie Robinson

England recall Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir for fourth Test against India

By Sporting Life
09:25 · THU February 22, 2024

England have drafted in seamer Ollie Robinson and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for their must-win fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

Fast bowler Mark Wood drops out after an onerous workload in the third-Test defeat in Rajkot, where he bowled mainly in sweltering conditions, while leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has also been omitted.

Robinson is set for his first appearance of the series while Bashir returns after taking four wickets on his England debut in the second Test in Visakhapatnam earlier this month.

England, who trail 2-1 in the five-match series, keep two seamers and two spinners despite being left bemused over the state of the Ranchi pitch, which has cracks running down one side of the cut strip.

James Anderson keeps his place despite sending down 38 overs in the 434-run defeat in Rajkot and sits four wickets away from becoming the first fast bowler to reach 700 in Tests.

India v England fourth Test preview

Zak Crawley reached 29 not out at the close of play

“If you’re a young fast bowler, Jimmy Anderson is the one person who you want as your role model,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “Not only the amount of wickets he’s got but the fact he can keep going at his age.

“Even saying approaching 700 Test wickets as a fast bowler is incredible. He’ll know that but I don’t think that will be at the top of his mind for this week, just because of where we’re at in the series.”

Stokes was coy over whether he will bowl competitively for the first time since last July following surgery on his left knee in November.

He bowled for 35 minutes in training on Wednesday morning at full tilt and has had no adverse reactions but did not confirm whether he intends to return to full all-rounder status this week.

“I’ve pulled up really well,” he told the BBC. “It’s another step forward for me in terms of the ball. As keen as I am to get there, I do have to be very sensible about it.”

