England recall James Anderson at Old Trafford with Moeen Ali to bat at three

England have recalled James Anderson for the crucial fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Lancashire seamer will feature on home turf as he returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the only change to the side that defeated Australia at Headingley in the third Test. England kept the Ashes alive in Leeds after Yorkshireman Harry Brook steered the hosts to victory with 75 runs before Chris Woakes and Mark Wood's match-winning partnership saw them over the line. Ben Stokes' side are 2-1 down in the series with another must-win game on the line in Manchester.