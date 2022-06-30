Billings was drafted in at short notice for his second Test appearance against New Zealand last week as a Covid substitute for Ben Foakes, who was also hampered by a stiff back at Headingley.

While Foakes had a light training session on Wednesday, he is not at 100 per cent so England have plumped for Billings to remain behind the stumps for the Test which gets under way on Friday.

England captain Ben Stokes said: “Unfortunately Foakesy hasn’t recovered as well as we’d have liked him to, so Sam is going to stay in the team and keep.

“(Foakes) hasn’t really recovered from last week and doesn’t feel like he could give the best account of himself this week. We took the decision out of his hands and said ‘get yourself better’.”