Phil Salt
England halve series deficit with T20 win against West Indies

By Sporting Life
21:31 · SAT December 16, 2023

Phil Salt’s maiden T20 century and Harry Brook’s nerveless batting at the death helped England reel in a mammoth 223 as they breathed fresh life into their series against West Indies.

The hosts put on a six-hitting masterclass as they cleared the rope 16 times and collected 79 runs in the last four overs, but they were upstaged as Salt underpinned England’s successful chase in Grenada.

On a hot and humid day, Salt belted half of England’s 18 sixes – a ground record in this format – as he recorded 109 not out off 56 deliveries before Brook secured a seven-wicket win with a ball to spare.

Salt’s efforts left England needing 21 off the final over but Brook followed up a four with three sixes in four balls off Andre Russell as the tourists narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Jos Buttler made 51 in a 115-run opening stand with Salt, who became just the fifth male from his country to record a T20 international hundred, while Liam Livingstone contributed a breezy 30 as England equalled their joint second highest chase in this format.

