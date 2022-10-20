He was soon back in international cricket with Sri Lanka, with whom he registered an elusive success over Australia in the summer and has now set up a meeting with his old team on November 5 in Sydney.

Silverwood was sacked in the February aftermath of a dreadful Ashes series and a sequence of one win in 17 Test matches, with the ECB subsequently splitting his duties between Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott.

Sri Lanka finished top of Group A after defeating the Netherlands by 16 runs in Geelong on Thursday, guaranteeing their place in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage alongside England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one further qualifier.

Kusal Mendis scored a crucial 79 from 44 balls and mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga collected three for 28, putting Sri Lanka’s next opponents on notice.

The Netherlands clung on to take second place and a spot in Group 2 via net run-rate, after Namibia fell agonisingly short of beating the United Arab Emirates.

David Wiese, the former South Africa all-rounder and a stalwart of the franchise circuit, hit 55 off 36 balls but was spectacularly caught on the boundary by Alishan Sharafu in a nerve-shredding final over as Namibia lost by seven runs.