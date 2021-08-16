Australia took a massive stride towards ensuring the urn stays Down Under by bowling England out for 236, before moving to 45 for one at stumps – a lead of 282.

The day had started positively as Malan (80) and captain Joe Root (62) led the tourists to 150 for two before Australia hit back after lunch as England lost eight wickets for just 86 runs.

A similar collapse cost them in Brisbane and Malan says it cannot go on.

He told BT Sport: “It is a little bit of a trend, it is something we did on the last tour as well and we did this in the last Test here as well, we get a little bit of momentum and a partnership going and when the Aussies get one wicket they take two or three in clusters and we can go from 150 for two to 180 for six and we are chasing it again.

“We need to get better when we lose that one wicket to make sure we get another partnership going as quickly as possible.

“After we lost those two wickets last night we needed to get a partnership going which myself and Rooty got, we got ourselves into a half-decent position and once again when the Aussies got that door open they just jumped straight through it.