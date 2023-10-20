David Warner and Mitchell Marsh tons guide Australia to victory against Pakistan

Hundreds from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in a record opening partnership of 259 laid the foundations for a total of 367 for nine and a win which puts Australia in contention for a semi-final spot after defeats to India and South Africa.

Warner’s 163 from 124 balls, his fifth World Cup century and the highest individual score of the tournament, came after he been dropped on 10 with Usama Mir spilling a steepling catch.

Marsh celebrated his 32nd birthday with a second one-day international hundred – 121 coming from 108 deliveries.

Their partnership eclipsed Australia’s previous best opening stand of 183 at a World Cup and was the second highest in the competition’s history.

Australia had appeared set for a 400-plus total, but Marcus Stoinis (21) and Josh Inglis (13) were the only other batters to reach double figures as Pakistan took wickets at regular intervals from the 34th over onwards.

Shaheen Afridi finished with figures of five for 54 from his 10 overs and Haris Rauf chipped in with three wickets.