India v England 3rd ODI: Sam Curran heroics in vain

Sam Curran played the innings of a lifetime as he narrowly failed to drag England back from the brink in their one-day decider against India.
India 329 all out: Pant 78, Dhawan 67, Pandya H 64; Wood 3-34
England 322-9: Curran 95*, Malan 50; Thakur 4-67, Kumar 3-42
India won by seven runs and win the series 2-1
Sam Curran played the innings of a lifetime as he narrowly failed to drag England back from the brink in their one-day decider against India.
Already beaten in the Test and Twenty20 legs, England’s seven-run defeat meant a clean sweep of defeats in all formats on tour but Curran’s improbable rescue job from number eight turned a lost cause into a nail-biting finale.
England were 168 for six chasing 330 when he walked to the crease, but he showed scant regard for the oppressive match situation as he heaved his way to a remarkable 95 not out.
The 22-year-old’s previous best in ODIs was just 15, while his highest score in any white-ball cricket stood at 57. And yet, after being dropped in costly fashion by Hardik Pandya on just 22 he refused to be stopped.
With only the tail for company he set up a 50th-over shootout but could not clear the final hurdle as Thangarasu Natarajan prevented the two big hits England needed for glory.
They finished with 322 for nine, with Curran desperately close to finishing a Ben Stokes-level fightback.
The vast majority of his counter-attack seemed certain to do little more than mitigate the margin of defeat, but over-by-over and blow-by-blow the equation became more and more realistic as India’s fielding wilted under pressure.
In the end he needed 14 off the last six balls but could only take six as Natarajan finished well to secure a 2-1 series win for India.
The 22-year-old’s previous best in ODIs was just 15, while his highest score in any white-ball cricket stood at 57. And yet, after being dropped in costly fashion by Hardik Pandya on just 22 he refused to be stopped.
With only the tail for company he set up a 50th-over shootout but could not clear the final hurdle as Thangarasu Natarajan prevented the two big hits England needed for glory.
They finished with 322 for nine, with Curran desperately close to finishing a Ben Stokes-level fightback.
The vast majority of his counter-attack seemed certain to do little more than mitigate the margin of defeat, but over-by-over and blow-by-blow the equation became more and more realistic as India’s fielding wilted under pressure.
In the end he needed 14 off the last six balls but could only take six as Natarajan finished well to secure a 2-1 series win for India.
Jos Buttler insists England’s world-beating one-day side have not lost their golden touch after Sam Curran’s heroics narrowly failed to salvage a morale-boosting win in India.
“We’ve been a brilliant side for a long time now, I wouldn’t read too much into it.
“We’ve lost two series now but it’s two series in the last 11. We are still a very good side and we’re expanding the talent pool with a few guys missing and few other guys getting opportunities.
“It’s a long cycle looking ahead to the next World Cup (in 2023) and of course you want to learn and win at the same time. We’re disappointed when we don’t do that but there’s a big picture. I think we’re doing things right.
“We play the game to win matches and win series and we haven’t quite managed to do that, but there will be some great learning taken from the tour and some great exposure for players in this part of the world."
Sam Curran: “My initial feeling sitting here is we lost the game and lost the series.
“I’m really happy with how I played but I am someone who loves winning and our whole team loves winning, so to get so close is really annoying.
"To walk off to a bunch of lads really classing for me makes me feel proud but the whole point of playing the game is to keep learning each day.”