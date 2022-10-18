The former England coach saw his side finish up on the wrong end of an upset when they were beaten by Namibia in their first match, but hit back with a thumping 79-run win at the second time of asking.

UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan took a hat-trick, the fifth player to achieve the feat at a T20 World Cup, to help restrict Sri Lanka to 152 for eight, but the chase was rounded up for just 73 in 17.1 overs.

The Netherlands secured a five-wicket win over Namibia in Geelong that was closer than seemed likely.

With six runs required off the final over, man-of-the-match Bas de Leede smashed David Wiese over his head for four and struck another two down the ground to claim victory with three balls to spare.