Chris Silverwood’s Sri Lanka kept their hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup alive with a heavy victory over the United Arab Emirates in Geelong.
The former England coach saw his side finish up on the wrong end of an upset when they were beaten by Namibia in their first match, but hit back with a thumping 79-run win at the second time of asking.
UAE leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan took a hat-trick, the fifth player to achieve the feat at a T20 World Cup, to help restrict Sri Lanka to 152 for eight, but the chase was rounded up for just 73 in 17.1 overs.
The Netherlands secured a five-wicket win over Namibia in Geelong that was closer than seemed likely.
With six runs required off the final over, man-of-the-match Bas de Leede smashed David Wiese over his head for four and struck another two down the ground to claim victory with three balls to spare.