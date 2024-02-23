Cricket in-play betting tips: India v England fourth Test latest odds and advice

Another engrossing day in what has so far been a terrific series saw England finish day one of the fourth Test in Ranchi on 302-7.

It was a commendable fightback from England, who having won the toss and elected to bat, were reeling at Lunch on 112-5, with a long tail to come.

Joe Root’s outstanding, unbeaten 106 was the centrepiece to the innings, though Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes in particular played their part as England rallied impressively.

The day was one of two halves. Conditions in the first session looked particularly favourable to the bowlers, with Akash Deep thoroughly deserving of his three wickets on debut, and while he immediately found some steep bounce from the surface, Ben Stokes was LBW to a delivery from Ravi Jadeja that barely got above his foot.

At that stage, anything in the region of 225 looked like it might be a good score, but batting did get easier once the ball got soft, and the pitch noticeably flattened out. There was still something there for the bowlers, uneven bounce the biggest challenge, but everything just happened that little bit more slowly.

Foakes and Root – whose hundred was surely close to his best in an England shirt – played the situation perfectly, reining in their attacking instincts with the series on a knife edge, but batting became easier, and while this is no road, England might have to work harder for 20 wickets than many expect.

Still, if Root can haul England to somewhere in the region of 350, they’ll have vital first-innings runs on the board and the opportunity to dictate terms over the next day or so. If the pitch does deteriorate like has been suggested, batting last will be hard work for India.