Ollie Robinson is worth a bet in first Test
Ollie Robinson

Cricket in-play betting tips: India v England fourth Test latest odds and advice

By Richard Mann
15:01 · FRI February 23, 2024

Richard Mann brings you his betting advice for the second day of the fourth Test between India and England, with one recommended bet in his staking plan.

Day two betting update

2pts Ollie Robinson top England first innings bowler at 4/1 (William Hill)

Another engrossing day in what has so far been a terrific series saw England finish day one of the fourth Test in Ranchi on 302-7.

It was a commendable fightback from England, who having won the toss and elected to bat, were reeling at Lunch on 112-5, with a long tail to come.

Joe Root’s outstanding, unbeaten 106 was the centrepiece to the innings, though Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes in particular played their part as England rallied impressively.

The day was one of two halves. Conditions in the first session looked particularly favourable to the bowlers, with Akash Deep thoroughly deserving of his three wickets on debut, and while he immediately found some steep bounce from the surface, Ben Stokes was LBW to a delivery from Ravi Jadeja that barely got above his foot.

At that stage, anything in the region of 225 looked like it might be a good score, but batting did get easier once the ball got soft, and the pitch noticeably flattened out. There was still something there for the bowlers, uneven bounce the biggest challenge, but everything just happened that little bit more slowly.

Foakes and Root – whose hundred was surely close to his best in an England shirt – played the situation perfectly, reining in their attacking instincts with the series on a knife edge, but batting became easier, and while this is no road, England might have to work harder for 20 wickets than many expect.

Still, if Root can haul England to somewhere in the region of 350, they’ll have vital first-innings runs on the board and the opportunity to dictate terms over the next day or so. If the pitch does deteriorate like has been suggested, batting last will be hard work for India.

England have shortened into 15/8 thanks to Root’s heroics, but that price might squeeze further if James Anderson and OLLIE ROBINSON can do some damage with the new ball.

I was pleased to see England go with two frontline seamers in the last Test and with Mark Wood rested here, Robinson gets a long-overdue chance to make his mark.

Conditions in Ranchi could be ideal for him, and he looks worth backing to be England’s top first-innings bowler.

Despite missing plenty of cricket through injury, Robinson’s 19 Tests to date have yielded 76 wickets at an average of 22.21 and crucially, he was outstanding in Pakistan last winter when showcasing his vast skills in subcontinent conditions by finishing that series with nine scalps at 21.22.

When England have been able to get a fully fit Robinson on the park, he has proven himself a high-class bowler in Test cricket, and given the amount of uneven bounce we saw on day one, this tall man who delivers the ball from a high release point should prove a real handful, especially with the new ball.

So, too, should Anderson, but Robinson's extra height could be a big factor here and as we have seen throughout this series, England’s spinners have generally struggled for penetration in the first innings, before coming into their own in the second dig.

As such, Robinson looks a bet at 4/1.

Preview published at 1445 GMT on 23/02/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

