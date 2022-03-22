The series finale between the West Indies and England will begin in Grenada on Thursday, where Richard Mann has three bets to consider.

Test cricket has been done no favours in the last few weeks as poor, lifeless pitches have produced high-scoring draws in Pakistan and the West Indies, another of which was played out in Barbados last week. As a result, the series finale between the West Indies and England which gets underway in Grenada on Thursday will also be the series decider. Though the tourists have largely dictated terms in the first two Tests, they need to show they have the firepower in their bowling attack to finish the job, or indeed, that their batting can stand up as well if batting last, just as the hosts have needed to do twice on the final day. The excellent Kraigg Brathwaite withstood everything England threw at him on Sunday, backing up his first-innings century with an unbeaten fifty, but a word, too, on JACK LEACH who sent down 94.5 overs in the second Test in another wholehearted and consistent display.

Leach’s efforts thus far mean our sole bet in the pre-series markets is sitting pretty, though I can’t help feel the Somerset man might have returned a Man of the Match winner last week had Brathwaite not nullified him so well with his quite brilliant defensive rearguard. Leach in a league of his own Leach is now up to 11 wickets in the series, comfortably the most by any player on either side, and though we might not be able to bet him at 25/1 this week, I still think he’s worth supporting in the Man of the Match market given England have generally been the better side in the first two Tests, and Leach by far and away their best bowler. As ever, the crucial factor is conditions. While I’m not going to argue that Leach has suddenly transformed himself into one of the best spinners in the world, the flat, slow nature of the pitches in the Caribbean have blunted the seamers to such an extent that spin has suddenly become England’s biggest weapon. Don’t expect conditions to be that different at the National Cricket Stadium and, in fact, when the West Indies hosted South Africa for a T20I on this ground last year, wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took seven wickets. Leach will surely come to the fore again and English might consider picking Lancashire leg spinner Matt Parkinson alongside him, possibly in place of Matt Fisher.

With Mark Wood expected to remain unavailable, Chris Woakes must make way for Ollie Robinson, but also bringing in Parkinson would appear the smart move. Whether Root – seemingly a spin sceptic – agrees, remains to be seen. Keep faith with Crawley At the risk of simply rewriting last week’s preview, I see no reason to jump ship from ZAK CRAWLEY either. In my second Test preview, I argued that taking Leach with one of England’s top four was the way to go in the Man of the Match market, and barring Brathwaite’s masterclass, either Joe Root or Leach might well have picked up the award. With Root much shorter in the betting, and Crawley backing up his first-Test century with a fluent 40 in the second innings in Barbados, the Kent opener clearly remains in good nick and is worth keeping faith with on these flat pitches that suit his attacking style so well. For the West Indies, I’m happy to avoid the top batsman market while Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner are performing so well, but backing JERMAINE BLACKWOOD to make a fifty in the first innings is well worth a bet at 3/1 (Sky Bet).

Despite the occasional implosion, Blackwood is an excellent middle-order operator who boasts strong numbers against England: two centuries from 11 Tests and an average of 44.78. One of those hundreds came last week, and his obdurate 27 in the second innings went a long way in helping the home side save the game on the fifth day. Blackwood really ought to show up well again in the series finale, and if big first innings runs proves to be the order of the day once more, he rates a spot of value at the current prices. CLICK HERE to back Blackwood with Sky Bet Published at 1410 GMT on 22/03/22