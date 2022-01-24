Richard Mann has bets at 17/1 and 12/1 for Wednesday night's T20I between the West Indies and England – check out his full preview below.

Cricket tips: West Indies v England, third T20I 1pt Moeen Ali to be Man of the Match at 12/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Adil Rashid to be Man of the Match at 17/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s been a long time between drinks, but England’s cricketers have finally won a match this winter having prevailed in the second T20I in Bridgetown on Sunday by one run, levelling the series at 1-1 ahead of Wednesday’s third instalment from the same ground. England were rusty and unable to adapt to conditions when rolled out for 103 on Saturday, but they were much sharper 24 hours later and but for a late assault by the West Indies lower order, the tourists would have run out comfortable winners. For as long as Jofra Archer is on the sidelines, England’s death bowling will remain a concern, but Tymal Mills is sure to return to the starting XI having been rested on Sunday and he looks a much better bet than Saqib Mahmood at this stage. England warm to the task despite late scare For much of Sunday’s match, England asserted their superiority over a West Indies side not short on bravery, but lacking firepower at the top of the order and with a bowling attack that could prove vulnerable if England are afforded a good surface to bat on.

Moeen Ali was Man of the Match on Sunday

That might not happen on this tour, not if the first two pitches are anything to go by, but while that really doesn't suit England and their all-out-attack policy with the bat, they adapted much better second time around and will have no excuses going forward, for all I'm not sure the pitches will get any easier to bat on in the remaining three games. With that in mind, I wouldn't be crazy about buying runs or expecting too many scores above 200, and if anything, taking the opposite view and betting on low runs might be the way to go, particularly as the series goes on. Spin twins hold the key for Morgan While bounce was England's undoing in the opening match, spin was Eoin Morgan's trump card on Sunday with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picking up five wickets between them from eight overs for a cost of only 48 runs. All that in a final West Indies score of 170-8. I do think the aforementioned Mills will play an important role with his variety of cutters and slower balls, particularly if the surface grips on Wednesday, and expect him to big play a big role at the death given how badly he was missed in the last match. However, that victory was scripted by Morgan's spinners – Moeen striking first when removing the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, before Rashid left behind a slightly edgy start by taking out Darren Bravo and the dangerous Kieron Pollard. By the time the pair had finished their spells, the West Indies were well and truly in a spin.

In the belief that England will prove too strong from here on in and complete series victory, investing in the Man of the Match market looks a wise move, and given everything we saw on Sunday, MOEEN ALI and ADIL RASHID are the pair to concentrate on. Don't desert Moeen magic Moeen was indeed Man of the Match in the second game, and while there is a worry that we might have missed the boat on this one, the evidence of the first two matches would point to the all-rounder being heavily involved for the remainder of the series. Let's not forget that Moeen also stroked 31 from 24 balls on Sunday. As for Rashid, I'd expect him to get better and better with more overs under his belt – he hasn't played competitive cricket since early December – and should the pitches continue to assist the Yorkshire leg spinner, he'll keep taking wickets against a West Indies batting line-up that has had its issues against spin for a while now. Sky Bet have held firm on Moeen, once again offering 12/1, while the 17/1 available for Rashid with Paddy Power and Betfair is also very appealing. I'm happy to back both in the hope Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson doesn't steal our thunder following the poor match he endured on Sunday. Published at 1430 GMT on 24/01/22