England are back on international duty on Saturday night as they begin a T20I series against the West Indies in Barbados – Richard Mann previews the action with bets ranging from 3/1 to 14/1.

Cricket tips: West Indies v England T20I series 2pts England to win the series 5-0 at 10/1 (Sky Bet) 2pts Tymal Mills top England bowler in first T20I at 3/1 (General) 1pt Moeen Ali top England batsman in first T20I at 14/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Ashes might have only concluded a matter of days ago, but England’s cricketers are back on international duty on Saturday night when they begin a five-match T20I series with the West Indies in Barbados. Unlike Test cricket, a format in which England have recently hit rock bottom, limited-overs cricket remains a much happier hunting ground, with Eoin Morgan continuing to lead a well-oiled machine that only narrowly missed out on another final at the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE. Even without a number of their senior players – just as was the case when England whitewashed Pakistan in their 50-over series last summer – England remain remarkably strong and are expected to make short work of the West Indies over the next week or so. Morgan will still be able to field the likes of Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and James Vince in a destructive batting line-up, and the first named made a brutal century as England amassed 231-4 against a BCA President's XI on Thursday.

Jason Roy in action at the T20 World Cup

The bowling will again feature spinners Moeen and Adil Rashid, and plenty of competition for the fast-bowling spots, with the likes of Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills all impressing in that warm-up match. As ever, England’s depth in this format is most impressive. Weak West Indies ripe for the taking The West Indies, on the other hand, look decidedly weak, absent of so many of the big-name stars that drove the side to great heights in this format for so long. The likes of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are two such missing names, while Shimron Hetmyer won’t feature against England having once again failed to meet the required fitness levels demanded by head coach Phil Simmons. Andre Russell is another surprising omission from the squad, along with Evin Lewis who recently tested positive for Covid-19, and on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ireland in a recent 50-over series, and a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, it’s hard to have great expectations of a West Indies outfit very much at the beginning a rebuilding phase. As such, England are fancied to dominate the series and with the weather forecast in Barbados set fair for the next week or so, a 5-0 series whitewash for the tourists is distinctly possible. The 10/1 available with Sky Bet is very fair and while I couldn’t put anyone off from covering the 4-1 scoreline, 100/30 is shorter than I’d hoped for. CLICK HERE to back ENGLAND 5-0 series correct score with Sky Bet Betting on the top batsman markets is something I will look at again as the series progresses, particularly if the West Indies choose to select Darren Bravo and Shai Hope to bat in their top four. Bravo has been a long way short of international standard for a while now and will likely be exposed again, while Hope’s aptitude for the longer formats counts for little in T20 cricket. He simply scores too slowly.

Jason Holder can provide handy runs lower down the order

For now, I’m happy to wait and see where exactly captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder fit into the batting order, with the latter always interesting at a big price if coming in lower down with only 20 or 30 to beat. That could happen regularly in this series. Moeen backed to make mighty start For England, the aforementioned Roy is sure to be popular in the absence of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, but I prefer the claims of MOEEN ALI who looks set for a run in the top four on the back of a successful IPL and an unbeaten half-century in England’s T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand. With Moeen’s handy off-spin adding another string to his bow, the 34-year-old is never to be underestimated in the Man of the Match markets, but it’s his batting I’m more interested in on Saturday and the 14/1 with Betway about Moeen finishing at England’s top batsman is a long way out. For those unable to get on with Betway, Coral and Ladbrokes are still overpriced at 6/1. CLICK HERE to back MOEEN with Sky Bet It’s worth remembering that Moeen starred for Chennai Super Kings when batting in the top four throughout their title-winning IPL season only a few months back, and with Buttler, Bairstow and Dawid Malan absent, this provides England with the opportunity to take a much closer look at Moeen in the top four. A confirmed white-ball specialist nowadays, I expect Moeen to take his chance. Moeen’s 2-17 helped England beat the West Indies at the recent T20 World Cup, but he had three left handers in the opposition top four to feast on that day, and it’s hard to know if he’ll be afforded the same luxury this time around. That’s not enough to put me off a Man of the Match play entirely, with 12/1 certainly appealing, but I see little point in anyone taking that course of action if able to avail themselves to the 14/1 in the top England batsman market. Nevertheless, if that price does prove fragile then MOTM provides a welcome alternative. Make Mills Saturday night banker TYMAL MILLS claimed three wickets in Thursday’s warm-up match, backing up the excellent form he displayed for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash.

Tymal Mills was among the wickets at the Big Bash

The injury Mills picked up at the T20 World Cup proved a crunching blow to England’s chances, given he had taken seven wickets from only four matches bowling exclusively at the death. England certainly missed his expertise against New Zealand and with neither Chris Woakes nor Mark Wood available to Morgan in this series, the skipper will no doubt rely heavily on Mills again. With Mills 3/1 to be England’s top bowler on Saturday, I’m happy to play at the prices and double down as the series progresses should, as expected, he be tasked with bowling the majority of his overs at the death. This series should be one of domination for England, a welcome relief after a chastising few months, and it's Moeen and Mills who are backed to be two of the men to drive them to a yet another comprehensive series success in this format of the game. Published at 1535 GMT on 20/01/22