Cricket tips: West Indies v England, fourth T20I 1pt Adil Rashid to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Liam Dawson to be Man of the Match at 40/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

A blistering century from Rovman Powell drove West Indies to an entertaining 20-run victory in the third T20I in Barbados on Wednesday, but England are fancied to bounce back and level the series on Saturday night. England made a really good fist of chasing down 225 in that match, with Tom Banton (73) and Phil Salt (57) both showcasing their talents with impressive hands, and a poor display with the ball is what ultimately cost the tourists victory. The finger will rightly be pointed at George Garton and the usually reliable Tymal Mills, both having conceded in excess of 50 runs from four overs apiece, but stand-in captain Moeen Ali was under no obligation to give them their allotted overs, with his own lack of involvement quite baffling. It’s no secret that West Indies have struggled badly against spin in the last few years, a point Powell referenced after his heroics on Wednesday, yet Moeen only allowed himself a single over on a surface that offered some turn. While Moeen did concede 14 from that over, it was no worse a start than Mills or Garton had endured.

Amid the mayhem, England's other frontline spinner, Adil Rashid, was the best bowler on show in either innings as he returned figures of 4-0-25-1. The situation was crying out for another spinner to exert some pressure on Powell and Nicholas Pooran, but Moeen instead watched part-timer Liam Livingstone bowl three overs for 42 runs. Roll the dice with Rashid I remain convinced that spin is the way to get at this West Indies batting line-up and, as such, I’ll be rowing in again with ADIL RASHID for Man of the Match honours at 20/1. Rashid has been the pick of England's bowlers on the tour so far, claiming four wickets from his 12 overs at an economy rate of 5.83. In 11 T20Is against West Indies, Rashid has taken 19 wickets at an average of 10.31 and he seems sure to be prove a huge threat for the remainder of the series on a Bridgetown square that is offering him some assistance. CLICK HERE to back RASHID with Sky Bet Betting in the Man of the Match market almost always requires punters to be on the winning side, but England have done plenty wrong in the series so far and yet will still fancy their chances of winning it. Promising performances from the aforementioned Banton and Salt have been big positives, but don’t expect the likes of Jason Roy, James Vince and Moeen himself to stay quiet with the bat for too long.

Will Moeen Ali fire with the bat on Saturday?

Should that trio click over the weekend, England really ought to have too many guns for their inexperienced opponents who once again look to have found themselves some big-boy power in the middle order courtesy of Powell and Shepherd but are by no means the complete package. Shai Hope and Darren Bravo remain weak links in that batting order. Even with Eoin Morgan having been ruled out of the remainder of the series, I’m inclined to stick with England and thus, adding a second selection for Man of the Match is a must. Some assurance that Moeen – Man of the Match in the second game of the series – will do more bowling on Saturday would be enough to earn him the vote, but he doesn’t appear overly keen to operate against West Indies’ powerful right-handers. Don't discount doughty Dawson The obvious alternative is Livingstone, given he is seemingly always in the game, but the extent to which he is still feeling the affects of the stomach bug that kept him out of the first two matches remains to be seen, and I wonder if England might recall LIAM DAWSON.

Liam Dawson could earn a recall this weekend

The Hampshire all-rounder is a fine cricketer who has earned international honours in all three formats and only conceded 12 runs from his four overs in the series opener. A canny operator, his left arm finger spin might be viewed as a good method of attack against so many West Indian right-handers and he could prove a real handful if conditions suit. With 10 First Class hundreds, and three more in List A cricket, Dawson can certainly bat, too, and he looks worth a spin alongside Rashid at 40/1. Remember, all stakes are returned if Dawson is asked to carry drinks once again. CLICK HERE to back DAWSON with Sky Bet Published at 1430 GMT on 28/01/22