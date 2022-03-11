Richard Mann previews the final day of the first Test between the West Indies and England in Antigua, where he has one bet in the staking plan.
2pts Kraigg Brathwaite top West Indies second innings batsman 5/2 (Sky Bet)
A docile pitch and rain delays mean that England will start the fifth day of the first Test on Saturday afternoon as the only side harbouring realistic hopes of forcing a result, some 153 runs ahead and with nine second-innings wickets still in hand.
Zak Crawley’s rebirth continued with a brilliant century that was full of impressive timing through the leg side and his usual dose of crisp cover driving, while Joe Root is closing in on his 24th Test hundred following another clinic from the captain.
Post-lunch, at least, the forecast for day five looks better, but much will depend on how Root approaches the task in hand, and whether he is prepared to chase quick runs in the morning and then give his bowlers enough time to try and force a result.
Adventure wouldn’t be a word often used to summarise Root’s captaincy, and with Mark Wood unlikely to be available to bowl having picked up an elbow injury earlier in the match, and the rest of the attack having spent close to two days in the field in the first innings, the omens aren't good.
Given all we know, it's hard to envisage Root having the inclination to chase a result, nor do I see the West Indies opening the game up with early wickets, considering the solid platform England have already laid and that they have packed their line-up with batting for this game.
The obvious bet to look out for, should the West Indies be asked to bat for a session or so, is Jack Leach for top England bowler, and I'll be checking for that specific market to go up throughout the first session or so.
With Wood out of the picture, and Ben Stokes sure to be minded, Leach will be asked to do the baulk of the work on a day five surface that really ought to offer him something late in the piece.
Chris Woakes and Craig Overton appear the only feasible dangers and anything around the 5/2 mark about Leach would be worth taking.
Leach bowled well in the first innings when the pitch offered him nothing, doing a fine job at controlling the run rate and holding an end for his captain, something England have been desperately looking for in a spinner for some time now.
In the event of a very short West Indies second innings, which seems highly likely, we almost find ourselves in a scenario like in T20 cricket, when those opening the batting are at a huge advantage.
An unbeaten 40 from KRAIGG BRATHWAITE would probably suffice in the top West Indies batsman market and, as such, the 5/2 on offer with Sky Bet looks perfectly fair.
Brathwaite boasts a solid record against England – making two hundreds – and with no James Anderson and Stuart Broad to worry about now, he made a serene half-century in the first innings here.
If he can negate the likely early swing from Woakes, he should be in pole position, and I much prefer him to John Campbell who is dangerous but makes mistakes and is nothing like as solid as his opening partner.
Published at 2245 GMT on 11/03/22
