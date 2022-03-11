A docile pitch and rain delays mean that England will start the fifth day of the first Test on Saturday afternoon as the only side harbouring realistic hopes of forcing a result, some 153 runs ahead and with nine second-innings wickets still in hand.

Zak Crawley’s rebirth continued with a brilliant century that was full of impressive timing through the leg side and his usual dose of crisp cover driving, while Joe Root is closing in on his 24th Test hundred following another clinic from the captain.

Post-lunch, at least, the forecast for day five looks better, but much will depend on how Root approaches the task in hand, and whether he is prepared to chase quick runs in the morning and then give his bowlers enough time to try and force a result.

Adventure wouldn’t be a word often used to summarise Root’s captaincy, and with Mark Wood unlikely to be available to bowl having picked up an elbow injury earlier in the match, and the rest of the attack having spent close to two days in the field in the first innings, the omens aren't good.

Given all we know, it's hard to envisage Root having the inclination to chase a result, nor do I see the West Indies opening the game up with early wickets, considering the solid platform England have already laid and that they have packed their line-up with batting for this game.

The obvious bet to look out for, should the West Indies be asked to bat for a session or so, is Jack Leach for top England bowler, and I'll be checking for that specific market to go up throughout the first session or so.

With Wood out of the picture, and Ben Stokes sure to be minded, Leach will be asked to do the baulk of the work on a day five surface that really ought to offer him something late in the piece.